Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 15,667 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 120,515.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Amundi bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $158,533,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $34,948,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $155.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $98.15 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.85.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.