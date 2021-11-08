Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 137,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

FANG opened at $113.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $116.39.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

