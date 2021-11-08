Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 72,791.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $344.07 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 129.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.