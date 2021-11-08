Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 122,545.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 9.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Qorvo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 57.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $156.07 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

