Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 26,806 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 99,281.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,806 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Maximus by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $86.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

