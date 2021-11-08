Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 71,020 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 100,028.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,020 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

