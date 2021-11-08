Michael K. Wirth Sells 52,500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,316,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,470,346. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average is $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $222.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $115.99.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.