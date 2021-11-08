Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,920 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 298,746 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $85,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $337.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.27. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $208.16 and a twelve month high of $338.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.45.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

