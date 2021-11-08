MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $529.44.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $797.51 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $177.50 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

