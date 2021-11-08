Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 747,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,198 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $34,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.69.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

