Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,465 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Globe Life worth $32,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 102.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 111.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Globe Life by 185.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

NYSE GL opened at $94.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

