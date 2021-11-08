Millennium Management LLC Has $30.92 Million Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 3,678.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $30,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Playtika by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 2.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Playtika by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Playtika by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 98.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

