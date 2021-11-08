Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 439.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 765,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.46% of MDU Resources Group worth $29,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 603.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 175,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150,152 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 412,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,366 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $28.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

