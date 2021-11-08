Minerals Operating Dorchester Purchases 6,000 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $114,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $77,120.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,450 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $56,235.00.

Shares of DMLP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $688.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.30. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $20.89.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 69.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 139.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,172 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 84.8% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 32,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

