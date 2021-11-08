MintMe.com Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.13 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $8,301.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,508.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,791.27 or 0.07097302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.32 or 0.00360434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $660.67 or 0.00978657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00086929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.11 or 0.00407521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.69 or 0.00269141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00223242 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

