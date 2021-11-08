Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,479. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.92. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.26. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $131.46 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.92.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

