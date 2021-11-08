Mist Trading Up 52.5% This Week (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and $12.65 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00235444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00096561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

