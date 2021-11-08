Mizuho Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $355.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.04.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $341.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $349.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

