Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Stock Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,878 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 406,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 288,653 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.70 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

