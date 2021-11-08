Mizuho Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $85.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $81.50 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of MCHP opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average is $83.81. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.98%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

