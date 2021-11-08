MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,620 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $127,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 78.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 30,064.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.89 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 694.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.