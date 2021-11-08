MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Archrock in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Archrock by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth about $171,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.24%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

