MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of AUB opened at $36.80 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

