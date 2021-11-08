MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $93,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $53.01 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15.

