MML Investors Services LLC Sells 4,685 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 83.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 28.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 335,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 397,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.08 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

