MML Investors Services LLC Takes $219,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 13.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 345.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 688,702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OneMain by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $45,371,000.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

NYSE OMF opened at $53.25 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.