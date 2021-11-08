Moderna, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.71 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.93.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $236.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.69 and a 200 day moving average of $296.39. Moderna has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Moderna by 874.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Moderna by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,508,275. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

