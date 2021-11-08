Moeda Loyalty Points Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001130 BTC on major exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and $1.38 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00232976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00096334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

