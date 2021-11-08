Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $61.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 270.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 234,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after buying an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $8,830,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $73.59. 9,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.