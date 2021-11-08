Mogo (MOGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Mogo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mogo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $5.85 on Monday. Mogo has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $411.86 million, a P/E ratio of 292.65 and a beta of 2.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOGO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mogo stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 280.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Mogo worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.