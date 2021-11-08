Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MONRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MONRY traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.86. 251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

