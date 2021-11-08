Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MONRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MONRY traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.86. 251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

