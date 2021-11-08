Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $556.75

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $556.75 and last traded at $551.61, with a volume of 411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $546.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 122.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $499.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.54.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,074 shares of company stock valued at $22,887,457. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

