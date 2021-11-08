Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million.

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 88.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

