Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million.
NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Montauk Renewables Company Profile
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
