Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Decreased by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 8.5% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC owned 0.57% of Moody’s worth $384,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 900.0% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $387.11 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.00 and a 200-day moving average of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,630 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

