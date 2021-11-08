Mooncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00342219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

