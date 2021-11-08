MoonTrust (MNTT) Price Hits $0.0000

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 67.6% lower against the US dollar. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $510,689.09 and $15,173.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonTrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00080656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00086419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00096408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,274.85 or 0.99754086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,689.33 or 0.07166313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021123 BTC.

MoonTrust Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.