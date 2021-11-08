More Coin Achieves Market Cap of $99,123.32 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $99,123.32 and $689.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00232016 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00097389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

