Morgan Advanced Materials’ (MGAM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 403.13 ($5.27).

LON MGAM opened at GBX 365 ($4.77) on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 376.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 359.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 24.66.

In other news, insider Clement Woon acquired 9,719 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

