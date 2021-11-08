Morgan Stanley Acquires 223,207 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Lear worth $58,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $178.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average of $173.02. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

