Morgan Stanley Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $187.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.58. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $168.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

