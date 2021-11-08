Morgan Stanley Has $55.83 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $55,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $320.64 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $327.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

