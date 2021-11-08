Morgan Stanley Has $57.29 Million Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $57,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 157.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,136,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,387,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $216.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.96 and a 200-day moving average of $204.27. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $248.09.

