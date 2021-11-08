Morgan Stanley Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $101.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.76.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,510,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

