Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

