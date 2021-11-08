Morgan Stanley Sells 10,409 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Waters worth $54,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 7.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Waters by 48.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT opened at $343.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.57. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $217.67 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.67.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.