Morgan Stanley Sells 137,871 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 160,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $381,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 97,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.08 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.