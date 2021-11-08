Morgan Stanley Sells 370,977 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,933,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 370,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.72% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $56,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.