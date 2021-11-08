Morpheus Labs 1-Day Volume Tops $515,792.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $29.23 million and $515,792.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00224339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00095347 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 451,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

