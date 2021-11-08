Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:MCAEU) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 15th

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:MCAEU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 15th. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $250,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $908,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

