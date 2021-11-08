M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $158,533,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $99,547,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 511,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.59. The company had a trading volume of 845,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.90.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

